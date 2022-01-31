Two firefighters join Hobart department

HOBART — The Hobart Fire Department has hired more firefighters, and more are expected to join the force to fill open positions.

Mayor Brian Snedecor said two firefighters were sworn in recently. He said they both came from South Haven. The firefighters already have EMT training and will be pursuing paramedic certifications.

Snedecor said there was a dip in staffing, and “we have a couple more we’re going to be hiring” in coming weeks.

“We’re trying to get our numbers back into a reasonable amount,” Snedecor said. “We’re trying to get to that 19-man turn.”

The hiring expected in coming weeks should bring the force to a 17-person turn.

As the fire department looks to increase staffing, it also has been experiencing a large call volume.

During the last City Council meeting, it was reported the department responded to about 5,400 calls last year, which was a record amount.

Based on calls handled so far, it’s projected the department will break that record once again in 2022.

Along with the increased calls for service in Hobart, the fire force also has been responding to more calls in other communities.

It’s common for communities to provide mutual aid and stage as a backup in other municipalities when they are busy, but Hobart on several occasions has been requested to respond to calls in another community.

“It’s always a concern about taking firefighters and ambulances out of the city on too often of a basis,” Snedecor said.

He said that he became aware of the issue recently and that he plans to gather more information about what’s taking place and how to resolve it.

City officials said they want to be a good neighbor, but they don’t want to put a strain on the city’s fire department.

