Two pulled from Robinson Lake, official says

HOBART — Two people were pulled from the water Sunday night at Robinson Lake, an official said.

Hobart police officers rescued a woman and began CPR after responding about 8:10 p.m. to a report of multiple people struggling in the water, Cmdr. Simon Gresser said.

Police then determined a man was still missing in the water.

A man was subsequently recovered from the lake, but Gresser did not immediately have information about his condition.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, he said.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources police were expected to take over the investigation late Sunday.

