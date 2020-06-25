You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Hobart intersection reopens after downed power lines removed
UPDATE: Hobart intersection reopens after downed power lines removed

Hobart

The City Hall of Hobart

HOBART — Lake Park Avenue, also known as Indiana 51, was closed both northbound and southbound at 61st Avenue due to downed power lines for about three hours Thursday night.

The Indiana Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert at 5:30 p.m. recommending motorists avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

INDOT did not indicate the cause of the downed power lines.

The road reopened around 8:30 p.m.

