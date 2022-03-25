Urban anglers: DNR stocks Region lake with catfish

HOBART — If it weren't for the urban fishing programs Andy Bueltmann participated in growing up in St. Louis, Missouri, he would have had limited access to fishing. Now a fisheries biologist with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Bueltmann said urban angling has become increasingly important.

"Our urban lakes probably have the highest fishing pressure," Bueltmann said. "Fishing is just a great pastime we have here. It is great for your mental health, you can make memories and spend time with your friends and family, get outside and also get some food out of it if."

Every year the DNR travels across the state, filling 10 urban lakes and ponds with channel catfish and another 16 with rainbow trout. Between March 16 and 22 the DNR stocked the waterways with a total of 2,000 catfish. Robinson Lake in Hobart received 300.

Located at 5250 Liverpool Road, Robinson Lake will get another 275 catfish between May 9 and 13 and 150 more between May 31 and June 3.

The rainbow trout are stocked in March and October. Fancher Lake near Crown Point receives about 1,000 each year. Bueltmann said the trout give anglers something to look for during the colder months, when most other fish are inactive.

While the DNR has been bringing fish to Indiana lakes and ponds for decades, the department began stocking urban bodies of water in 2014. According to a 2018 United Nations report, about 55% of the world's population lives in urban areas, a proportion that is expected to increase to 68% by 2050.

As more residents flock to cities, the demand for accessible urban fishing has grown

"We are trying to bring fishing to those urban areas where a lot of people are living," Bueltmann said.

The catfish are raised at one of the DNR's two hatcheries, located in East Fork and Cikana. Then a truck that has "a big tank" complete with aerators transports them, Bueltmann explained. Once the precious cargo arrives at the desired location, a tube is connected to the tank and the fish are channeled into their new home.

"We call them 'put-and-take fisheries,'" Bueltmann said. "We are stocking these fish with the expectation that they will be harvested.”

Anglers 18 and older must have a valid Indiana fishing license, which can be purchased at on.IN.gov/INhuntfish. This spring, the DNR will offer a few "free fishing days," where licenses are not required. The free fishing days are May 1 and June 4 and 5.

"We want to get people out there so they can get some fishing experience. Maybe they aren’t so sure if they want to do it, or maybe they just want to fish without buying a license,” Bueltmann said. "Anytime you can get outside, it is a good thing.”

