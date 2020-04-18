Veterans housing complex underway in Hobart

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOBART — A Safe Haven Foundation has started clearing land on Iowa Street to build the 75-unit Rauner Family Veteran Apartments.

More than $20 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development/Veterans Affairs rental housing tax credits were secured for the project, according to A Safe Haven.

Planning for the complex began three years ago.

The facility, which could open in April next year, carries the name of former Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and his wife, Diana Rauner. They donated $1 million to A Safe Have Foundation to support the initiative.

If the project stays on schedule and opens before Memorial Day of 2021, it would be a “beautiful way to pay tribute to our nation's heroes,” said Neli Vazquez Rowland, president of A Safe Haven Foundation.

The complex in the Silverstone area in Hobart will serve veterans who can’t afford to live independently. That can include low-income, senior and disabled veterans.

The goal is to help veterans in need become self-sufficient and find employment through services provided at the facility.