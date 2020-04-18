Veterans housing complex underway in Hobart

HOBART — A Safe Haven Foundation has started clearing land on Iowa Street to build the 75-unit Rauner Family Veteran Apartments.
More than $20 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development/Veterans Affairs rental housing tax credits were secured for the project, according to A Safe Haven.
Planning for the complex began three years ago.
The facility, which could open in April next year, carries the name of former Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and his wife, Diana Rauner. They donated $1 million to A Safe Have Foundation to support the initiative.
If the project stays on schedule and opens before Memorial Day of 2021, it would be a “beautiful way to pay tribute to our nation's heroes,” said Neli Vazquez Rowland, president of A Safe Haven Foundation.
The complex in the Silverstone area in Hobart will serve veterans who can’t afford to live independently. That can include low-income, senior and disabled veterans.
The goal is to help veterans in need become self-sufficient and find employment through services provided at the facility.
“A Safe Haven is raising the bar again by expanding our portfolio of providing transitional, supportive, affordable, senior and military veteran housing in safe, beautiful and healthy settings,” Vazquez Rowland said.
The individuals who will live at the site will be referred to A Safe Haven by entities such as the Adam Benjamin Jr. Veterans Administration Outpatient Medical Center in Crown Point and the Jesse Brown Medical Center in Chicago.
The facility will offer a variety of amenities in addition to the fully-furnished apartments. That includes an exercise area, community room and landscaped outdoor patio courtyard.
Vazquez Rowland said a Bronze Star monument will be created at the entrance of the facility to honor Michael J. Rowland, a decorated Korean War Veteran. He is the father of A Safe Have co-founder Brian Rowland, a U.S. Army veteran.
Hobart leaders on several occasions have displayed their support for the facility and approved several requests associated with the project.
In addition to providing needed services to veterans, city officials believe the project could attract more development in the Silverstone area.
The process to reach the construction phase of the project involved many steps.
Vazquez Rowland said A Safe Haven had to meet a deadline to obtain HUD approval. Following a deadline extension, the organization was able to receive the necessary authorization.
“We're so relieved,” Vazquez Rowland said.
She said there will be ongoing needs for the facility, and an endowment is being established so donors can continue to contribute to the project.
Visit asafehaven.org for information about the Rauner Family Veteran Apartments and ways to help the organization.
