HOBART — If there's one thing COVID-19 did, “the pandemic taught us that we don’t have enough people in health care,” Regina Beard says.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that U.S. health care organizations will have to fill more than 203,000 open nursing positions every year until 2031, according to the American Hospital Association.

Beard’s experience as a health care employee has given her insight to the growing problem across the U.S.

This led her to founding the nonprofit VicTory 4 Kidz, which aims to inspire young children to pursue careers in health care by exposing them to daily tasks that medical professionals partake in. The group has partnered with Valparaiso University and Centier Bank to teach children the fundamentals of the medical profession.

“I wanted to create this organization to give back to health care on a larger scale and replenish health care providers,” she said.

Since its establishment last year, VicTory 4 Kidz has hosted youth camps and taken children on college tours. In March, it partnered with Valpo to host its spring health care expo for fifth- through 12th-graders.

Fifth-graders participated in simulated activities, including first aid. Middle school aged students learned about wound care and discussed the importance of naloxone, commonly called Narcan. High school students also learned about Narcan and how to properly perform CPR.

“The education on Narcan can help decrease the number of possible overdoses,” said Erica Allen, who teaches at Valpo. “Students could recite what they learned after the expo, which was a wonderful and amazing experience.”

Allen became an assistant professor in August for the College of Nursing and Health Profession. “A nursing shortage is occurring,” she said. “We need to start the next generation to keep it alive.”