WATCH NOW: Couple gets married again on New Year’s Eve

HOBART — Jason and Amber Anderson celebrated New Year’s Eve the same way they did the year before — by getting married.
After holding an outdoor wedding in 2020 because of COVID-19, they held an indoor wedding at their original venue, the Hobart Community Center at Festival Park.
“We had a lot in place, but we still had a lot of obstacles,” Amber said. “What a year it's been.”
COVID-19’s long shadow was over the second wedding, too. Guests were offered an N95 mask upon arrival, and the bride wasn’t certain until the last minute whether the vow renewal ceremony and reception would happen after all.
She contracted COVID-19 in December but was able to recover while quarantined at home.
The four months prior to the wedding saw a string of relatives die. The bride’s mother, Margie Salazar, listed them — Amber’s grandfather, Catalino Salazar, who attended Amber’s first wedding while sitting inside a car outside the couple’s home; Margie’s nephew, Jim Flores; Margie’s sister-in-law, Cookie Salazar; and Amber’s uncle, Jesse Salaar.
As if that weren’t enough stress, Jason and Amber were at Southlake Mall on Thursday with the bride panicked about getting home to her children when police using shields and with guns drawn raced into the mall amid reports of a shooter there.
Jason and Amber already had the hall reserved and the disc jockey hired for New Year’s Eve 2020 when the pandemic caused wedding venues to shut down. When the arrangements made in 2019 didn’t work, the couple held an outdoor wedding on their lawn that year so they could still get married, all of it pulled together at the last moment.
For 2021, the wedding venues were reopened, so their original date was pushed back a year and the original contracts honored.
Jason and Amber invited about 100 guests, but dozens didn’t show, either because they had COVID-19, were in contact with someone who had it or were worried about it, Margie said.
“We figured, you know what, we’ll leave it up to other people,” she said. Most of the family members have been vaccinated.
The number of chairs at each table was reduced to six, instead of eight, to facilitate social distancing.
Jason said his bride did most of the planning. “I helped with whatever she wanted me to,” he said. “Show and look pretty is what she told me.”
Tina Anderson officiated at the 2020 wedding and the 2021 vow renewal, the only times she’s done so. Even counting the rehearsals, the vow renewal Friday night was the first time she was able to get through the ceremony without shedding a tear, she said.
She was excited about the vow renewal.
“It’s been a rough year for both of them. There’s a lot of trial and loss for them,” she said. “It’s a promise for new things to come.”