WATCH NOW: Couple gets married again on New Year’s Eve

Jason and Amber already had the hall reserved and the disc jockey hired for New Year’s Eve 2020 when the pandemic caused wedding venues to shut down. When the arrangements made in 2019 didn’t work, the couple held an outdoor wedding on their lawn that year so they could still get married, all of it pulled together at the last moment.

For 2021, the wedding venues were reopened, so their original date was pushed back a year and the original contracts honored.

Jason and Amber invited about 100 guests, but dozens didn’t show, either because they had COVID-19, were in contact with someone who had it or were worried about it, Margie said.

“We figured, you know what, we’ll leave it up to other people,” she said. Most of the family members have been vaccinated.

The number of chairs at each table was reduced to six, instead of eight, to facilitate social distancing.

Jason said his bride did most of the planning. “I helped with whatever she wanted me to,” he said. “Show and look pretty is what she told me.”