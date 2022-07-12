'Where are we supposed to go?': Families displaced after apartment building in Hobart shuts down

HOBART − "We're putting our life's treasures in garbage bags. It's heartbreaking," said Lorraine Guillen-Wentz, a resident who was displaced Monday after her apartment building was shut down by the City of Hobart Building Department.

Guillen-Wentz had returned from the burial of her husband's mother and was not even able to get in the door of 215 East St., her home for the last eight years. Inspectors were blocking it and expressed to residents they were in danger.

She was not able to take many of her items, as there was concern that asbestos or mold could be in the building. She was left without a mattress and forced out, she said.

"We are homeless. We are literally homeless right now. They are uprooting our lives right now," Guillen-Wentz said.

Guillen-Wentz and her husband were among 11 region families who were displaced Monday after serious safety issues were found in a Hobart apartment building. Councilman Chris Wells, R-5th, said he saw 20 adults and five children vacate.

A "Do Not Occupy" notice given to property owner Joe Gore indicated the building was a fire hazard, hazard to public health and violates codes. Notable issues included electrical problems, blocked exits, unlit exit signs, water leaks, sewage backup, expired fire extinguishers, potential asbestos and black mold, unsanitary conditions and inoperable smoke detectors in units.

Hobart firefighters were called to conduct a wellness check in a basement apartment at 215 East St., a building east of downtown, in the afternoon Monday. Upon arrival, they learned the resident no longer lived in the building.

However, upon further investigation into building conditions, assistant chief John Reitz said they noticed several safety concerns, prompting them to alert the Hobart Building Department.

Both the Fire Department and Building Department will be conducting further investigations.

Hobart Building Code Official Karen Hansen said that they met with Gore on Tuesday morning and that he made a commitment to address violations and plans to fix the issues. Gore did not respond to a request from The Times for more information.

Hobart Township Board covered the families for two nights in a local hotel, and Mission BBQ donated dinner for the families.

While Guillen-Wentz was appreciative of the nights in the hotel, she said, she was not sure where she would go next. She wondered if she was expected to live in her car and eat out for every meal.

"I am contacting my rental insurance to see if they can put me somewhere temporarily, but after tomorrow, I am not sure where I am going. Where are we supposed to go?" Guillen-Wentz said. She said she does not have the money to eat out for every meal and her husband has heart issues that require him to eat specific foods.

Wells met with residents Tuesday morning to provide gift cards for food. A meeting was then held at City Hall to find more information and set a plan in place.

He also encouraged donations through social media and PayPal. He said he will provide a plan and update regarding how any money will be spent.

Wells said more than $700 was donated and some has been spent to help provide food for the families. Litehouse Whole Food Grill will be providing dinners for families tonight.

When Wells arrived on scene, he tried to stay out of the way but said he found major concerns, such as mold and electrical and plumbing issues. He said he would not want a member of his family to stay in the building under those conditions.

"We have 11 homeless families on our hands," Wells said on Facebook. "There is a small army of people here working to do everything we can to help, but there is a HUGE need! The residents here have been told to get out asap, and are in need of shelter and meals. We are looking to house these families as best as possible."

Wells said his role as councilman is not to investigate and enforce the codes but to help the community. He wants to do more to help residents.

"We see an area where people are in pain, and it's a question of how can we ease that pain for as long as possible," Wells said.