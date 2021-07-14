Winning lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 sold in Hobart

HOBART — Someone who purchased a CA$H 5 lottery ticket just after the Fourth of July holiday in Hobart certainly will have the means to enjoy their independence.

The Hoosier Lottery announced that a winning CA$H 5 ticket worth $524,271 was purchased for Monday's drawing at Lake George Marathon, 288 S. Wisconsin St.

The winning CA$H 5 numbers for Monday's drawing were 6-17-31-35-42.

The lottery recommends the ticket holder ensure the ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Hobart CA$H 5 win comes a little more than a month after James Johnson hit a $480,981 CA$H 5 jackpot June 8 with a ticket he purchased in Crown Point.

Northwest Indiana CA$H 5 players also recently won $1.1 million in the Feb. 14 drawing with a ticket sold in Lowell, and $1.08 million in the Dec. 27, 2020, drawing on a ticket sold in Hammond.

CA$H 5 is a daily, five-number draw game that costs $1 to play.

The jackpot starts at $75,000 and grows at least $5,000 a day until someone wins the jackpot by matching all five numbers.