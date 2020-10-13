 Skip to main content
Woman's home ransacked, police say; suspect sought
HOBART — Authorities have released surveillance photos of a suspect who police believe was involved in the burglary of a Hobart woman's home.

At 9 p.m. Oct. 2 police were called to a burglary in the 2000 block of Dogwood trail, said Hobart Capt. James Gonzales.

The victim told police when she arrived home from work she saw her apartment door was damaged and someone had broken inside. She said several of her electronics had been stolen and gave police serial numbers for the items.

During the investigation a detective tracked down surveillance images of a person who tried to sell the woman's stolen electronics in a Gary business. Hobart police released the images of the suspect Tuesday in hopes someone can provide information on the person's identity.

Anyone with information can contact Hobart Detective Zachary Crawford at 219-942-4774 or by email at zcrawford@cityofhobart.org. Police said tipsters can remain anonymous.

Hobart police encouraged residents to call 911 if any suspicious activity is spotted and to invest in home security systems.

"With the holidays fast approaching and many of us shopping on-line and expecting our items to be left at our residences, the Hobart Police Department would like to suggest purchasing a surveillance system for your residence," Gonzales said. "Many of the surveillance systems are affordable and easily operable from a smart phone. Surveillance images are a great resource for information and can provide an investigator that first significant lead during the investigative process."

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

