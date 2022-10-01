Young athletes learn of Title IX’s big boost in celebration of 50 years

HOBART — Linda Godby was 4 years old when Title IX became law in 1972, opening new opportunities for her and other female athletes in the United States.

Gody, assistant coordinator of championships and alliances for the NCAA, spoke at a gathering of American Association of University Women members and female athletes at Saturday’s 50th anniversary celebration of Title IX.

“I feel like I was a direct product of what it came to be,” Godby said.

“I’ve been able to travel the country and the world,” she said, because of the equality promised by Title IX.

Godby was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. At Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, she made it to the state finals. In her sophomore year, Godby’s team lost by one point to Crown Point in overtime. “That got me some attention,” she said.

It also gave her some memories as she drove past Crown Point on her way to speak at the gathering of the AAUW members from the Valparaiso, Calumet and Gary/Merrillville chapters.

“I just liked to play sports,” Godby said of her younger self, and didn’t realize she could try for an athletic scholarship to pay for her college education.

Godby visited Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama. “There’s kind of nothing going on on a non-football weekend,” she said, so she hung out with women at the university to see whether it was a good fit for her and whether she was a good fit for the team.

Godby’s shyness prompted one of the Auburn players to tell the coach Godby didn’t seem to enjoy herself. “Being shy is not a bad thing. It’s who I am,” she said.

Now she knows better. “What’s the worst that can happen? If someone laughs at you, they laugh at you.”

“I currently consider myself an intermittent introvert,” she said.

Auburn was her choice for a lot of reasons. It had a good hoops program, it was a bigger school on a smaller campus and she had a lot of choices for majors. Godby chose marketing. Sports management and similar majors weren’t offered then.

When Godby was a freshman, her team made it to the Elite Eight, a remarkable achievement. The following three years, her team made it to the Final Four, finishing as the runner-up each year. So close, and yet not the champion. “But then I think of all the thousands of players who never went there once,” Godby said.

After college, Godby played professionally in Europe, both for the experience and to buy time to find a “real job.”

She worked for a sporting goods company at 26 years old, then heard of the new American Basketball League. Godby went to a tryout and became the last player drafted in the last round by the Seattle Reign.

The league went bankrupt in 1998, just two years after it began.

The WNBA was formed in 1997. “It’s only here now because of NBA money,” Godby said.

She was excited to play a basketball game on ESPN in Auburn Hills, Michigan, while still in school. But it was a different game than she was used to. The baskets were lowered, the ball’s size was shrunk and the court was shortened.

“The craziest thing, though, is when I went to get the uniform,” Godby said. It was like a wrestling singlet, not what the women were used to wearing. “I think we wanted to play in the league so bad it was like, we’ll put it on.”

“I hope everyone was in class and didn’t see this,” she thought at the time. No such luck. Back in class, someone mentioned he had seen the game and commented on the uniforms.

When Godby heard the NCAA was moving its headquarters to Indianapolis in 1999, she sent her resume but didn’t hear anything for a month. After making some phone calls, she found the former sports information director from Auburn worked in statistics for NCAA. That got her an interview with the human resources department.

“There’s something to be said for it’s not what you know, it’s who you know,” Godby said. It opened a door for her to sell NCAA on her skills.

The late U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh, D-Ind., is considered one of the fathers of Title IX, Godby noted. Bayh, the author of more constitutional amendments than anyone since the Founding Fathers, opened the door for female athletes.

“I’ve loved sports since I was a little girl playing with my brothers,” Godby said, like so many others.

Some of the coaches Godby has spoken with predated Title IX’s implementation. They spoke of having to raise money for uniforms, washing their own uniforms and even sweeping floors after practices and games — none of which their male counterparts had to do.

Title IX has helped the world see that women are capable of working hard and succeeding, she said.

Godby urged young female athletes to listen to their gut, be true to themselves and not say no before thinking through new career opportunities and job offers that might arise. “Even if you might not think you’re ready, the other person thinks you are,” she noted.

The AAUW was instrumental in bringing that change about, including commissioning a 1970 study that showed the extent of discrimination against women athletes, said Sandy Holt, co-chair of the Valparaiso chapter. “Exercise in public is too masculine and not altogether ladylike,” some people thought then, according to Holt.

Andrean High School junior Alivia Delevic, of Highland, was impressed by Godby’s example. “It’s more than just playing; you can be involved off the court, too,” she said.

Senior Tori Allen, of Kouts, is a fellow Andrean basketball player. Even though she’s introverted, Allen plans to step outside boundaries, following Godby’s advice. Allen plans to play basketball for DePauw University.

Senior Crista Martinez, of Crown Point, is also an Andrean player. “It was cool to hear how much we’ve gotten and how much struggle we’ve gone through,” she said.