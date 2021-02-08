Hobart's 61st Avenue corridor remains strong draw

HOBART — Multiple residential projects are in the works for the 61st Avenue corridor, an area city officials said continues to attract strong attention from developers.
A manufacturing development could also be coming to the area.
The latest residential proposal involves plans for a multi-phase subdivision near 61st and Colorado Street.
If the project advances, the subdivision would consist of 55 lots, and homes would be constructed in four phases.
Price Point Builders is seeking subdivision approval for the first phase, which calls for six lots.
The Plan Commission on Thursday wasn’t yet prepared to vote on the request, but seemed pleased with what’s proposed for the property.
“These first six lots are going to be nice lots,” Commissioner Jason Spain said.
The commission could consider granting subdivision approval during its March meeting.
Jack Huls, of DVG, said he and Price Point Builders could return in coming months to go through the subdivision process for the other phases of the development.
As city officials work with the developer on the project, the municipality has requested a piece of land from the first phase for a future roundabout at 61st and Colorado Street.
City administration has long placed an emphasis on increasing Hobart’s housing stock, and 61st Avenue has been targeted by multiple developers.
The Eagle Creek Crossing community continues to be developed on property near 61st and Arizona Street.
The 48-lot subdivision calls for single-family homes on about 22 acres of property.
Hobart officials have started negotiating with Steiner Homes about purchasing and developing 60 acres of city-owned property that’s nearby the Eagle Creek Crossing neighborhood.
Hobart Director of Development Beth Jacobson said that potential project is in its infancy, but initial plans feature 60 single-family homes on the property. Multiple styles of single-family homes would be offered.
There also could be several quad-villas and triple-villas constructed at the site. Jacobson said those homes would be located on land fronting 61st Avenue, and there would be heavy landscaping there.
The design and layout for the project hasn’t been finalized, and it could change over time, Jacobson said.
As planning continues for the residential projects, the 61st Avenue corridor also could be a landing spot for a manufacturing development.
City Planner Ross Pietrzak said the city has received a concept that would include multiple buildings on the south side of 61st Avenue and east of Colorado Street.
He said that project would require Plan Commission approval before it could advance, and the panel could review the concept in coming months.
