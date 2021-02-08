Hobart's 61st Avenue corridor remains strong draw

HOBART — Multiple residential projects are in the works for the 61st Avenue corridor, an area city officials said continues to attract strong attention from developers.

A manufacturing development could also be coming to the area.

The latest residential proposal involves plans for a multi-phase subdivision near 61st and Colorado Street.

If the project advances, the subdivision would consist of 55 lots, and homes would be constructed in four phases.

Price Point Builders is seeking subdivision approval for the first phase, which calls for six lots.

The Plan Commission on Thursday wasn’t yet prepared to vote on the request, but seemed pleased with what’s proposed for the property.

“These first six lots are going to be nice lots,” Commissioner Jason Spain said.

The commission could consider granting subdivision approval during its March meeting.

Jack Huls, of DVG, said he and Price Point Builders could return in coming months to go through the subdivision process for the other phases of the development.