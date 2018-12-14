GARY — Five Region communities have been awarded $43.7 million in matching state dollars earmarked for local, high-priority railroad safety projects that target some of the state’s most dangerous crossings, Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana transportation officials announced Thursday.
Gary, Hobart, Hammond, Schererville and LaPorte were among 12 recipients announced statewide. In all, more than $121 million is being awarded to local communities through the Indiana Department of Transportation’s new competitive Local TRAX Rail Overpass Program.
INDOT awarded Gary $15.2 million in matching dollars to help the city close a crossing along North Clark Road just south of U.S. Steel — the most dangerous crossing in Indiana in terms of fatalities and truck crossings.
“This is a big win for the city of Gary. This has been ranked the No. 1 dangerous crossing in the state and top 10 in the country,” Gov. Eric Holcomb told a crowd gathered Thursday at Gary City Hall for a private reception.
“But it’s just not made possible without this partnership, this relationship, and that really feeds into that overall mission of building quality of place and quality of life in terms of how we build up and out our infrastructure … But safety is No. 1.”
Launched earlier this year, Local TRAX provides funds for cities, towns and counties to competitively pursue high-priority railroad grade separations, crossing closures and other safety enhancements at railroad intersections with local roads.
Joe Van Dyk, executive director for the Gary Redevelopment Commission, said the Clark Road crossing project is a “great opportunity” to build upon planned improvements of Buffington Harbor Drive, the main access road to the nearby industrial area it serves.
“On one hand, you close the most dangerous crossing in the state and on the other hand, you build valuable industrial infrastructure that opens up hundreds of acres of industrial development. Right now, the area is served by a patchwork of dangerous roads,” Van Dyk said.
The program requires local governments to provide 20 percent of funding for land acquisition and construction, with the state providing the other 80 percent, according to INDOT.
State transportation officials said the agency will fund and manage design and environmental work, as well as provide project management through design delivery, contract letting, construction and inspection.
This match can be reached through any local partnerships, including funding from the host railroad.
Hammond is receiving $6.7 million to realign Parrish Avenue so it goes over the Norfolk Southern rail crossing between 169th and 173rd streets, Hammnod city engineer Dean Button said.
The relocation of the tracks also opens up about 34 acres of undeveloped land for new housing and commercial projects, Button said.
For decades, the city’s Hessville neighborhood in particular has been plagued by blocked rail crossings, and this realignment will alleviate some of that pressure, he said.
The project will result in two road closures, which may upset some residents, but rest assured, the ultimate outcome is improved public safety vehicle access, commuter safety and new economic development opportunities, Button said.
“The key point is whenever you close a crossing, those residents are no longer going to hear a horn in their backyard,” Button said.
LaPorte Mayor Mark Krentz said the $6.23 million awarded his city will help them close crossings at Detroit and Pulaski streets and build an overpass along Tipton Street.
Beyond funds provided by the state and local communities, Norfolk Southern Railway, CSX Transportation and Canadian National are investing a combined nearly $10 million to deliver these local projects.