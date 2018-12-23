Free Christmas dinner
McClain& McClain's 6th annual free Christmas dinner is from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 24 at Best Western Hotel, 6200 Melton Road. McClain & McClain organization will have volunteers and businesses helping out the needed. This is devoted to providing for needy families, kids and singles who deserve a Christmas dinner.
Christmas light show
WHEATFIELD — First Church's Christmas light display runs through Jan. 6 at 5387 W. Ind. 10; tune your car radio to 87.9 FM, drive into the north parking lot between 5 and 10 p.m. and enjoy 30 minutes of Christmas music coordinated with lights.
Glowing Lights Night
MICHIGAN CITY — Barker Mansion will host its Glowing Lights Nights at 631 Washington St. The public can take a self-guided tour of all three floors of the historic home, which has been decorated for the holiday season by local nonprofit groups. Hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 29. Cost is $8 per adult and $5 per youth or senior. Visit www.barkermansion.com for details.
Toys for kids Santa forgot
The 17th annual Toys for Kids Santa Forgot toy give away will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 29 at Genesis Convention Center, 4th and Broadway. Children must be accompanied by an adult. While supplies last one child per family can receive a bike. Other children in family will receive two toys while supplies last. The age group is infants to age 13.
Camps, activities
DYER — Midwest Training & Ice will hold camps and special activities at 10600 White Oak Ave. Events include New Year's Eve Kids Party camp and New Year's Eve Sleepover, Warrior Zone Camp, gymnastics and tumbling camps for kids ages 3 to 18. A skate with Santa event is from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 23. Call 219-558-8811.