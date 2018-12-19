Christmas light show
WHEATFIELD — First Church's Christmas light display runs through Jan. 6 at 5387 W. Ind. 10; tune your car radio to 87.9 FM, drive into the north parking lot between 5 and 10 p.m. and enjoy 30 minutes of Christmas music coordinated with lights.
Christmas Behind the Scenes Tour
MICHIGAN CITY — Venture behind the scenes at the 35,000-square-foot Barker Mansion and explore all 38 rooms during this immersive tour. Hours are 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at 631 Washington St. The interpreter-led tour will feature the mansion’s “Christmas Room,” which serves as their storehouse for the thousands of ornaments that go into decorating the 160-year-old mansion. The tour lasts two hours. Cost is $15 per adult or $10 per senior or youth, ages 15 and under. Registration is required via Eventbrite or by calling the mansion at (219) 873-1520, ext. 5.
Glowing Lights Night
MICHIGAN CITY — Barker Mansion will host its Glowing Lights Nights at 631 Washington St. The public can take a self-guided tour of all three floors of the historic home, which has been decorated for the holiday season by local nonprofit groups. Hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 22 and 29. Cost is $8 per adult and $5 per youth or senior. Visit www.barkermansion.com for details.