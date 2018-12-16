The Bozak family hosts free Christmas Light Show
BURNS HARBOR — A local holiday tradition, the Bozak Family Christmas Light Show is celebrating its fourth year of spectacular holiday lights and music magic. Programmed and constructed by Porter County Councilman Andy Bozak and his son Ayden and daughter Ava, this year's show is bigger with more lights drawing over 6,000 watts of electricity. The light show runs nightly from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 259 Lake Park Road. Because the lights are timed to music, be sure you tune your radio to 92.5FM. From 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, the Bozak family, along with The Amanda Forum, part of The Caring Place, will be handing out hot cocoa and candy canes to all their visitors. Also, Santa will be there and there will be free photos provided with Santa for download. For more information, email Andy Bozak at andy@abphotoshots.com or check the Bozak Family Christmas Light Show on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bozakfamilylights/
Christmas light show
WHEATFIELD — First Church's Christmas light display runs through Jan. 6 at 5387 W. Ind. 10; tune your car radio to 87.9 FM, drive into the north parking lot between 5 and 10 p.m. and enjoy 30 minutes of Christmas music coordinated with lights.
Christmas Behind the Scenes Tour
MICHIGAN CITY — Venture behind the scenes at the 35,000-square-foot Barker Mansion and explore all 38 rooms during this immersive tour. Hours are 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at 631 Washington St. The interpreter-led tour will feature the mansion’s “Christmas Room,” which serves as their storehouse for the thousands of ornaments that go into decorating the 160-year-old mansion. The tour lasts two hours. Cost is $15 per adult or $10 per senior or youth, ages 15 and under. Registration is required via Eventbrite or by calling the mansion at (219) 873-1520, ext. 5.
Glowing Lights Night
MICHIGAN CITY — Barker Mansion will host its Glowing Lights Nights at 631 Washington St. The public can take a self-guided tour of all three floors of the historic home, which has been decorated for the holiday season by local nonprofit groups. Hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 22 and 29. Cost is $8 per adult and $5 per youth or senior. Visit www.barkermansion.com for details.