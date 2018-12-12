The Bozak family hosts free Christmas Light Show
BURNS HARBOR — A local holiday tradition, the Bozak Family Christmas Light Show is celebrating its fourth year of spectacular holiday lights and music magic. Programmed and constructed by Porter County Councilman Andy Bozak and his son Ayden and daughter Ava, this year's show is bigger with more lights drawing over 6,000 watts of electricity. The light show runs nightly from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 259 Lake Park Road. Because the lights are timed to music, be sure you tune your radio to 92.5FM. From 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, the Bozak family, along with The Amanda Forum, part of The Caring Place, will be handing out hot cocoa and candy canes to all their visitors. Also, Santa will be there and there will be free photos provided with Santa for download. For more information, email Andy Bozak at andy@abphotoshots.com or check the Bozak Family Christmas Light Show on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bozakfamilylights/
Santa and trains
NORTH JUDSON — In past years, the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum's December trains have stopped and picked up Santa when he was stranded along the tracks on the outskirts of North Judson after his reindeer ran off with his sleigh. Come out on the first three Saturdays in December to see if this rare occurrence will happen again in 2018. Passengers ride in a vintage commuter coach through the countryside for about five miles from North Judson to the small town of English Lake. After crossing the Kankakee River, the train returns to the depot. During the trip, Santa sits down with passengers, and each youth and child will receive a small gift bag with an ornament, toys and sweets from Santa. Trains depart at 10 a.m., 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Ticket prices begin at $9 and are pro-rated, depending upon age. Purchasing tickets online is recommended: www.hoosiervalley.org.
Christmas light show
WHEATFIELD — First Church's Christmas light display runs through Jan. 6 at 5387 W. Ind. 10; tune your car radio to 87.9 FM, drive into the north parking lot between 5 and 10 p.m. and enjoy 30 minutes of Christmas music coordinated with lights.
Weekends with Santa at Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest
VALPARAISO — Bring the whole family to Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest to celebrate the holidays. Santa Claus is heading down from the North Pole to visit children, young and old, in the vintage Railway Depot. Bring your camera and snap a photograph with jolly old St. Nick from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16. Advance tickets are not required. All winter long, admission pricing is $5 per carload.
Christmas Behind the Scenes Tour
MICHIGAN CITY — Venture behind the scenes at the 35,000-square-foot Barker Mansion and explore all 38 rooms during this immersive tour. Hours are 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 21 at 631 Washington St. The interpreter-led tour will feature the mansion’s “Christmas Room,” which serves as their storehouse for the thousands of ornaments that go into decorating the 160-year-old mansion. The tour lasts two hours. Cost is $15 per adult or $10 per senior or youth, ages 15 and under. Registration is required via Eventbrite or by calling the mansion at (219) 873-1520, ext. 5.
Glowing Lights Night
MICHIGAN CITY — Barker Mansion will host its Glowing Lights Nights at 631 Washington St. The public can take a self-guided tour of all three floors of the historic home, which has been decorated for the holiday season by local nonprofit groups. Hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 15, 22 and 29. Cost is $8 per adult and $5 per youth or senior. Visit www.barkermansion.com for details.
Toys for Tots Drive
LOWELL — Core Medical Centers is collecting Toys for Tots until Dec. 15. Each person who comes in is able to pop a balloon on the tree for a chance to win a prize. The center is at 2072 E Commercial Ave., Suite B.
Toys of yesterday
MICHIGAN CITY — Kids are invited to make their own toys at 10 a.m. Dec. 15 at Barker Mansion, 631 Washington St. Guests will look at Catherine Barker’s historic toys and others from the early 1900s. Then, they will try to make their own. Cost is $2 per child with each accompanying adult free of charge. Registration is required via Eventbrite or by calling the mansion at (219) 873-1520, ext. 5.
The Sampson's Christmas Concert
CROWN POINT — Southlake Christian Church will host The Sampson's Christmas Concert at 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at 501 Pratt St. Bring nonperishable food items. Call 219-663-1010.