Holy Hops pilgrimage for young adults

Craft beer and spiritual reflection will be the focus of a young adult pilgrimage to St. John on Oct. 6.
The pilgrimage itinerary includes a stop at St. John Malt Brothers Brewery where the group will tour the facility, sample beer and eat lunch. From there, participants will experience the nearby Shrine of Christ’s Passion. The shrine, complete with 40 life-size bronze figures, is an interactive half-mile winding pathway that begins with the Last Supper and Garden of Gethsemane and ends with Christ’s crucifixion on Calvary. The figures are placed amid landscaped gardens that emulate the Holy Land. Multimedia reflections accompany the pilgrims. The experience at the shrine will end with Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
The pilgrimage is sponsored by the Queen of All Saints Young Adult Ministry (Michigan City) and Verso Ministries (Notre Dame) and is open to all Christians ages 21-39. Reservations are required at versoministries.com. A limited number of $30 scholarships are available thanks to the Diocese of Gary; otherwise, the price for the day is $55 which includes the brewery tour, lunch and transportation. Pick-up locations include South Bend and Chesterton.
For more information, visit versoministries.com or email jessicar@qas.org.