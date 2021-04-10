Homebound Hoosiers connecting residents with vaccine and more

The main objective of Homebound Hoosier is to bring this vaccine to populations who cannot get to vaccination sites. Andrade said qualifying recipients through Hoosier Homebound include people with disabilities, people with no one to drive them, and single moms.

Dr. Michael Kaufmann, state EMS medical director, explained that Hoosiers can be included on the vaccination portal by calling 211 or contacting their local state agency on aging. From there, the state contacts local EMS departments, such as Superior, that have volunteered to administer the vaccine.

As Begeske explained, once Superior is notified, crews obtain the vaccine from the county health department, then notify the individual. Once at the person’s residence, Begeske said, a paramedic will obtain basic medical information from the individual, administer the vaccine, and then stay 15-20 minutes to determine any ill effects.

During that short stay, Begeske said, paramedics learn more than the medical history of the people, whose ages have ranged from 19 to 90.

“So far, it’s been a lot of fun,” Kresal said. “A lot of times, these people don’t get out. Sometimes we’re the first people they’ve seen in a while. We learn a lot about their life story.”