HOBART — The iconic Brickie Bowl will be filled with cheers again on Saturday, but this time they won't be for a football game.
The Hometown Country Jam takes the field on Saturday. The all-day festival will be headlined by Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery.
Devin Dawson, Filmore and Noah Guthrie are the other national touring artists who will perform Saturday.
Northwest Indiana will be represented by Jay Wacasey during the Hometown Country Jam. The local steelworker and Nashville recording artist will be the opening act of the festival.
The festival, which was organized by Flight Levelz Entertainment, will have more than 15 food trucks and a wide beer selection. The event also will feature a kids zone, which offers an obstacle course, bounce houses and games.
As the festival approaches, city officials believe it could be a launching point for the Brickie Bowl and help draw other large events there.
Tyrus Joseforsky, of Flight Levelz Entertainment, said there are plenty of reasons that make the Brickie Bowl attractive for major programs.
He said Hobart is centrally located in Northwest Indiana, and the community has a variety of other offerings for visitors before and after programs at the Brickie Bowl. They include the city's downtown area and many retail establishments and restaurants.
Since acquiring the Brickie Bowl in 2013, Hobart has worked to update the facility so it can serve as a venue for a variety of events. That has included replacing bleachers, adding ramps to make the facility ADA-accessible and completing concrete work.
Besides concerts, there are many other ways the site can be used, officials believe.
In the past, the Brickie Bowl has hosted events such as police K-9 races. A wedding is planned to take place there in August. The site also has a track that's used for recreation, and the Brickie Bowl can also host sporting events.
Hobart will have it first Brew and View Sept. 14 at the Brickie Bowl as part of the city's movie in the park program. Brew and View, a 21-and-older event, will have a beer garden and a double feature of “Dazed and Confused” and “The Big Lebowski.” Movies start at dusk.