HOBART — It's been years since a game has been played in the iconic Brickie Bowl in Hobart, …

If you go

The Hometown Country Jam schedule is as follows.

Gates open| 3 p.m.

Jay Wacasey| 4:30 p.m. – 5:10 p.m.

Noah Guthrie| 5:35 p.m. – 6:20 p.m.

Filmore | 6:45 p.m. – 7:35 p.m.

Devin Dawson | 8 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Montgomery Gentry| 9:30 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.

Gates close| 11 p.m.

Ticket prices for the Hometown Country Jam start at $39 and can purchased at www.hometowncountryjam.com. The cost of tickets will increase the day of the show. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Hobart.