MERRILLVILLE — Pete Dragojevic hopes the fourth annual Hometown Heroes Charity Run Sept. 15 will be his biggest event yet.
That's a lofty goal for the man organizing the event which last year drew an estimated 400 motorcycles and 1,000 attendees.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. at the St. Elijah Event Center, 8700 Taft St., Merrillville. After completing the designated course, riders will return to St. Elijah at 2 p.m. for a family-friendly ceremony with the Lake County Sheriff’s Honor Guard and Pipe and Drums presentations, K-9 demonstrations, Amazing Grace sung by Trent Josleyn, 11, of Crown Point, and music provided by Radio One with Doc Daniels as emcee deejay.
“With the challenging climate our first responders are facing daily, especially our police officers, it's more important than ever to show our support and appreciation,” Dragojevic said. “I hope that our first responders, active service members and veterans are reminded that the community is behind what they do and have done every day 100 percent.”
This year’s charity run, co-sponsored by Chris Anton FOP Lodge #125, benefits the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Association (NILEA) in efforts to help buy training equipment for their recruits.
Dragojevic, who grew up around police officers, said he and his sister, Becky Dragojevic, a contractor for the U.S. Defense Department, came up with the idea for the event which has been attended by many local first responders and military personnel.
Dragojevic and his American Police Association certified K-9 Lycan will participate in event demonstrations. Lycan was recently chosen to be portrayed on the Leona K-9 Awareness program van. Leona founder Bob Paulsson said his organization teamed up with Emergency Equipment Solutions to help run fundraisers.
"LEONA's mission is to raise funds to help provide for shortcomings in department budgets and create positive public awareness for K-9 programs and law enforcement,” Paulsson said.
As a result of his efforts to aid the law enforcement community, Dragojevic became the first civilian active member of the Chris Anton FOP Lodge #125. Dragojevic, who serves on the board of St. Jude House, represents the lodge on the Lake County Sheriff’s Merit Executive Board.