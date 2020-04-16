Horizon Bank donates $5,000 to Urban League for COVID-19 outreach

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GARY — The Urban League of Northwest Indiana is partnering with local organizations to support area residents in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

Horizon Bank is donating $5,000 from its COVID-19 Relief Fund to help the Urban League purchase food gift cards that will be offered to families in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. Additionally, just recently Urban League partnered with Calumet Township Trustee Kimberly K. Robinson, who provided gift cards for Calumet Township residents, to use with local grocery vendors at Fresh County Market.

“Although this is a complicated time, the Urban League is working to every extent possible to continue to aid those who may need our assistance,” said Vanessa Allen, Urban League President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Last week, when we provided food the Calumet Trustee gift cards, recipients were very grateful, but were also happy to see friendly faces in this time of isolation. It was sheer joy to see the appreciation in their eyes, knowing there were big smiles on their faces underneath their masks.”

James Neff, President of Michigan City-based Horizon Bank, said the donation to the Urban League is part of the bank’s commitment to support not-for-profit groups working to assist individuals in the communities served by the bank.