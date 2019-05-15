CEDAR LAKE — Two horses died after getting loose and being struck by a truck, police say. Another horse was severely injured.
Police responded just before 11:00 p.m. Monday to a call for a traffic accident with injuries near 12000 West 117th Avenue in Cedar Lake, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
Upon arrival, the officer found a pickup truck with severe damage on the front end of the vehicle. The driver, 43, of Cedar Lake, was treated on the scene for minor chest pain and wrist and hand injuries.
The driver said he was traveling east on 117th Street when he suddenly saw a group of animals in the roadway. The man told police he tried to stop but could not avoid hitting the horses.
Two horses died near the scene, and one was severely injured, police said.
Horse owners in the area identified three horses running loose nearby as theirs.