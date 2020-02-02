Horseshoe rings in first Super Bowl Sunday with legal sports betting

HAMMOND — Before the San Francisco 49ers kicked off Sunday's Super Bowl LIV, Jeff Porys had already won big.
Porys was one of the dozens who let out a cheer at Horseshoe Casino's 5,300-square-foot sports betting center, The Book, when Sunday night's coin toss came up tails.
Testing his odds in the first of dozens of available prop bets, Porys pocketed $300 in Indiana's first Super Bowl Sunday after the legalization of sports betting.
"It makes it interesting," said Porys, who usually watches the Super Bowl from home. "You don't have to go to Vegas any more to place a bet. It's long overdue."
Horseshoe has been taking bets on the Super Bowl since sports betting became legal in September, vice president and assistant general manager Noah Hirsch said.
But the casino saw a large influx of sports fans Sunday morning placing their wagers at The Book before Super Bowl festivities kicked off.
The Horseshoe expanded its usual sports betting opportunities, including 16 kiosks and 10 sports book ticket writers at The Book, to an upstairs Super Bowl LIV party in The Venue, where guests could place their bets, enjoy a drink, play table games and watch the the Super Bowl action play out on a 60-foot screen.
Hirsch said guests began lining up for their spot in The Venue at 3 p.m. Sunday.
In addition to winning teams and a final scores, prop bets could be placed on everything from which team would call the first timeout to who would kick the first field goal.
Staff for Horseshoe Casino, a Caesar Entertainment Corp. venue, took notes from other parent company locations in Nevada and New Jersey where sports betting was previously legalized, Horseshoe representatives said.
The team is already preparing for similar big game days coming up for March Madness.
"We've seen a ton of new faces since The Book opened," Hirsch said. "People coming here are really enjoying the experience."
Jeff Stolar of Illinois made the drive across the border Sunday with friends to celebrate and place bets close to his home state where sports betting is not yet legal.
"This is a great idea to do something together," Stolar said, sporting a Super Bowl LIV hat he received as one of the first 100 guests to line up at The Venue. "The collective cheering of a large group, it's a great way to watch the game."