Horseshoe rings in first Super Bowl Sunday with legal sports betting

HAMMOND — Before the San Francisco 49ers kicked off Sunday's Super Bowl LIV, Jeff Porys had already won big.

Porys was one of the dozens who let out a cheer at Horseshoe Casino's 5,300-square-foot sports betting center, The Book, when Sunday night's coin toss came up tails.

Testing his odds in the first of dozens of available prop bets, Porys pocketed $300 in Indiana's first Super Bowl Sunday after the legalization of sports betting.

"It makes it interesting," said Porys, who usually watches the Super Bowl from home. "You don't have to go to Vegas any more to place a bet. It's long overdue."

Horseshoe has been taking bets on the Super Bowl since sports betting became legal in September, vice president and assistant general manager Noah Hirsch said.

But the casino saw a large influx of sports fans Sunday morning placing their wagers at The Book before Super Bowl festivities kicked off.

The Horseshoe expanded its usual sports betting opportunities, including 16 kiosks and 10 sports book ticket writers at The Book, to an upstairs Super Bowl LIV party in The Venue, where guests could place their bets, enjoy a drink, play table games and watch the the Super Bowl action play out on a 60-foot screen.