MUNSTER — Hospice of the Calumet Area hosts a Butterfly Hunt/Cherishing Life event Sunday at Cloister in the Woods/Heritage Park in Munster.

Last year, the nonprofit Hospice of the Calumet Area provided $3 million in charity, discounted or uncompensated care to those in need.

"Hospice of the Calumet Area is blessed to be a part of the fabric of such a caring community," said Hospice of the Calumet Area CEO Adrianne May.

"The emotional and financial support we receive from the community helps us provide the resources to make HCA a 5-star hospice and inspires our team to provide this important cherishing life care," May said. "We are especially grateful to those who attend and support our commitment to education and fundraising through our events."

Sunday marks the second time Hospice of the Calumet Area has hosted Butterflies in the Park. It runs from noon to 4 p.m. at Cloister in the Woods/Heritage Park, 1101 Park Avenue Drive, Munster.

The event is intended to honor and celebrate the lives of loved ones. It opens with a release of butterflies followed by a hunt for butterfly figurines hidden on the grounds.

“This is such an inspiring event. It was awesome to see families searching for 25 hand-crafted butterflies valued from $50-1000,” said Joan McInerney, HCA development director.

“We are so grateful to be back to celebrate our loved ones and pay tribute to the beautiful legacies they leave behind," McInerney said. "Once again, someone is going to find a $1,000 butterfly and last year's winner was so elated to find hers.”

Tammy VanVleet, RN with Hospice of the Calumet Area, originally suggested the idea of the release after beloved social worker Marietta Rogers died in 2019. After discussions and planning, the concept for Butterflies in the Park was created.

“Marietta was such a loving social worker and friend to us all. We build such strong relationships with our partners, patients and families that it's really special to celebrate the legacy of loved ones,” VanVleet said.

“Our jobs are so inspiring because we create bonds with the most amazing patients and families," she said. "We do not take that for granted and feel extremely humbled to serve.”

The day will also be filled with music, food and activities for the whole family. Last year, special guests and cartoon legends Tom and Jerry made a surprise appearance.

Tickets for the event and butterflies for the release can be purchased online at HospiceCalumet.org/butterflies. This year's event sponsors include The Times Media Co., Peoples Bank, Calumet Electric Supply Corp. and Chase Lowden Financial Advisor.

There are several sponsorship opportunities still available.

“My father (Marion “Red” Fulte) was always a strong supporter of Hospice of the Calumet Area and proudly gave his time and talents as a board member for years before his passing in 2018,” said Janet Fulte Papesh, President of Calumet Electric Supply. Corp.

“My father cared for his mother at the age of 12 and I believe that is what fueled his passion for the Hospice of the Calumet Area mission. This butterfly event is an inspiring way to celebrate his legacy.”

Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for children (under 12) and can be purchased online at HospiceCalumet.org/butterflies. For more information, please call 219-922-2732.

Hospice of the Calumet Area is a nonprofit specializing in end-of-life care and serves all of Lake and Porter counties and parts of LaPorte County and surrounding Illinois communities, regardless of ability to pay.

