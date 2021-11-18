 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hospital laundry company to build $18 million facility, hire up to 110 people in Hammond
alert top story urgent

Hospital laundry company to build $18 million facility, hire up to 110 people in Hammond

Hospital laundry company to build $18 million facility, hire up to 110 people in Hammond

A United Hospital Services facility in Indianapolis is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

HAMMOND — A company plans to build an $18 million hospital laundry facility in Hammond that would create up to 110 new jobs.

Hammond plans a groundbreaking ceremony at 1 p.m. Thursday at 1335 Huehn St. for United Hospital Services.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

The Indianapolis-based company is Indiana's largest health care laundry service provider. It picked Hammond for its second location, eyeing a site on vacant land near Gostlin Street and Columbia Avenue in the West Point area. It will be located by the FedEx Ground operation just east of the Indiana Toll Road.

United Hospital Services officials cited Hammond's location and friendly business climate as reason to locate its second operation in the Hoosier State there.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

“The city of Hammond welcomes UHS and its commitment to investing in Hammond, especially in the health care sector,” said Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. “Hammond is pleased to welcome UHS to its business community and help them grow and expand in the years to come.”

Founded in 1964, United Hospital Services is a cooperative of hospital systems throughout Indiana that washes only health care linen, which is kept entirely separate from hotel and restaurant linens unlike at other commercial laundry services. Its 116,000-square-foot facility in Indianapolis washes more than 50 million pounds of medical linen each year, making it one of the largest cooperative laundries in the country.

United Hospital Services, which is accredited by the Healthcare Laundry Accreditation Council, will build a brand new 55,585 square foot facility in Hammond estimated to cost around $18 million. It plans to initially employ 35 people when it celebrates its grand opening in December 2022.

Within five to seven years, the company expects to create 110 new jobs.

The groundbreaking ceremony is open to the public, which is invited to attend.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Man Group turns 30

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts