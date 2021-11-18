Hospital laundry company to build $18 million facility, hire up to 110 people in Hammond

HAMMOND — A company plans to build an $18 million hospital laundry facility in Hammond that would create up to 110 new jobs.

Hammond plans a groundbreaking ceremony at 1 p.m. Thursday at 1335 Huehn St. for United Hospital Services.

The Indianapolis-based company is Indiana's largest health care laundry service provider. It picked Hammond for its second location, eyeing a site on vacant land near Gostlin Street and Columbia Avenue in the West Point area. It will be located by the FedEx Ground operation just east of the Indiana Toll Road.

United Hospital Services officials cited Hammond's location and friendly business climate as reason to locate its second operation in the Hoosier State there.

“The city of Hammond welcomes UHS and its commitment to investing in Hammond, especially in the health care sector,” said Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. “Hammond is pleased to welcome UHS to its business community and help them grow and expand in the years to come.”