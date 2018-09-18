GARY — All but three holdouts on the City Council voted in favor Tuesday night to sell and lease back the city’s public safety building to shore up $40 million so the cash-strapped government can keep its head above water.
The Gary Council ultimately approved a pair of ordinances by a 6-3 vote that laid out the details of the sale/leaseback of 555 Polk St., but not before debate grew contentious and even resulted in personal attacks.
Gary councilwomen Carolyn Rogers, D-4; LaVetta Sparks-Wade, D-6; and Rebecca Wyatt, D-1, voted against the measure, each saying they did not feel comfortable borrowing against the city’s future.
“I understand my son will be paying for this debt in 20 years. I never vote for a loan and I will not be supporting this loan,” Sparks-Wade said.
Wyatt echoed those sentiments, saying she, too, would be voting it down.
“Using long-term money for short-term expenses is a bad financial position," Wyatt said.
Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson urged the council to vote yes, however, saying the latest cash flow analysis shows the city will be broke by Oct. 31.
The plan
For years, the city has been on the verge of running out of cash before the fiscal year’s end, forcing government to borrow in the form of tax anticipation warrants, from the pension fund, TIF districts and other means.
But those short-term fixes are becoming increasingly difficult, she said.
Under the plan, the Gary Building Corp., a nonprofit entity created for the sole purpose of owning and leasing facilities to city government, would purchase the building from the city for $40 million, and then lease the building back to the city.
The Polk Street building houses the Police Department, city court and clerk offices.
As part of the plan, the corporation would issue lease rental obligations in a principal amount not to exceed $40 million, with bonds in a series not exceeding 8-percent annually, according to ordinance. The length of the bond could be up to 22 years.
The city of Gary will set aside local income tax revenue, currently being used to pay debt and operational expenses, to pay down the bond debt.
'This will destroy our city'
One city resident, Cliff Caldwell, urged the council to vote it down.
“No council member should enter into agreement that extends beyond their term,” he said. “Nobody on this council will be here in 20 years, but another member, and this city, will be dealing with this 10, 20 years from now,” Caldwell said.
Several other residents spoke out against the sale/leaseback, including Marvin Wright.
“Now what council in the United States would support this?” he asked. “The ones that vote for this, you all are going to be out next year because I’m not going to vote for you. You were elected by the people, but at this point, this will destroy our city, our young people.”
Money from the sale is needed in an attempt to balance the city's budget, Freeman-Wilson explained to the council Tuesday night.
She argued the sale/leaseback would give the city time to implement a “financial recovery plan,” that includes a combination of restructuring city departments, centralizing procurement, payroll reductions, revenue enhancements and state legislative changes.
'Might as well go home'
Brandon Comer, an attorney assisting the city with Comer Capital Group, said the ordinance, once approved, will allow the city to work with potential investment bankers to receive the best interest rate on the bonds to be paid back.
Council President Ronald Brewer, at-large, said the $40 million will be placed in a special restricted account and that council must approve any use of those funds to pay down the city’s debt, he said.
“The request must be made known to us. That’s something we have not seen done in the past,” Brewer said.
Councilwoman Mary Brown, D-3, said if “we do nothing,” police, fire and other government workers will not be paid come end of October.
“We have to continue to provide services to the citizens of this community. That is what is expected of this city. If we can pay no one, we might as well go home,” she said.
'What I don't like are liars'
At one point, Sparks-Wade, a frequent critic of the mayor, suggested the mayor added to the city's financial woes, claiming Freeman-Wilson unilaterally gave herself a pay raise years ago after a reduction.
That's when Freeman-Wilson returned to the podium.
“First, let me be clear. I don’t have a problem when people disagree. What I don’t like are liars,” Freeman-Wilson said. “This woman (Sparks-Wade) sat here and said I raised my salary back. I have never changed my salary. Any changes were generated by (the State Board of Accounts) as a requirement.”
Sparks-Wade doubled down on the accusation, saying she had supporting documentation from the state.
As Sparks-Wade spoke, the mayor could be seen at the lectern quietly shaking her head.