Snapshots

Hoosier Highlander

The Rosignol family bought Hoosier Highlander in November 2018, the art supply and stationery shop that opened in 1946.

“Our family are long-term Highland residents,” said Renee Rosignol, store manager. “We had a natural attraction to the history of the shop.”

Renee’s sister, Alicia, is an artist and brought up the idea of owning the store to her sister and parents, Jeff and Polly. “We talked about it for a while and decided to take the plunge,” Renee said. “It’s exciting to be part of the town’s emphasis on the arts and the artistic community.”

Under the Rosignol family, Hoosier Highlander, at 2932 Highway Ave., provides custom framing and art supplies. “The artist community in Highland and nearby communities is growing,” Renee said. “We want to be their go-to for art supplies, framing, and other artistic needs.”

Frames use various woods and metals, Renee said, and shadow boxes also are popular.

Art classes will be held at the shop. “One of our employees, Kaylyn, is a talented painter and has taught classes in the past,” Renee said. “We’re also going to have a calligraphy class soon. We encourage all of our customers to make suggestions that would bring in more people and attract others to the Hoosier Highlander.”

Top Fitness Store

At 10412 Indianapolis Blvd., Top Fitness Store opened in April. It sells exercise equipment to match the customer's workout regimen and goals.

“Many exercise enthusiasts prefer to work out at home when possible,” explained Matt Richardson, co-manager and personal trainer. “We hear comments all the time about the hassle of memberships, travel, restrictive hours, and other inconveniences of joining a gym.”

Top Fitness Store sells treadmills, rowers, ellipticals, exercise bikes, lateral trainers, climbers, and stage cycling equipment from manufacturers including Precor, Octane Fitness, Spirit Fitness, Inspire, and Water Rower.

“We have the knowledge and expertise to match you up with the right equipment for your goals,” Richardson said. “Depending on what you’re looking to accomplish, we can help you choose the right equipment that will serve you well for a very long time.”

Top Fitness Store also has commercial clients such as gyms and wellness centers. “When you make a purchase from us, you’re buying the same level of quality you’d find at the local gym,” Richardson said.

The Counter Ice Cream & Italian Ice

For many years, Emily Foreic didn’t know that her husband, Dr. David Foreic, wanted to own an ice cream shop.

“He’s originally from Highland," Emily said. “He talked a lot about the old Highland Custard Shop. When the opportunity came up for us to open a small ice cream shop, we decided to give it a try.”

At 2936 Highway Avenue, The Counter Ice Cream & Italian Ice is in the space formerly occupied by Anthony’s Café. “Our location is small,” Emily said. “So, we only have window service and take-home options. We’re set back off the street, so we put a few tables in front for people to enjoy.”

The Counter offers soft-serve ice cream, frozen custard, Dole Pineapple Whip, and its handmade Italian ice. “We make our Italian Ice every day,” Emily said. “We started with lemon, and tested out strawberry, which went over very well. Next season we plan to offer up different flavors of Italian ice.”

It will be a seasonal business, with the closing date to be determined. “We’ll see how the weather is,” Emily said. “We might stay open until the end of September. In the Spring, we’ll open late April or early May, again depending on the weather.”

The town folks have embraced the return of an ice cream shop. “Business has been good, and we get a lot of nice comments,” Emily said. “Being part of the community is a great feeling.”

R Bar and Grill

If you’ve been looking for a spot to watch sports, R Bar and Grill might be it. It offers 37 TVs, two four-panel flat screen walls, with a processor to show four games on each wall.

“When we remodeled the building, we wanted to be able to offer televised sporting events that other places would be challenged to match,” said Steve Ruzich. “If it’s on a sports channel, it’s on one of our TVs.”

While sports play a big role at R Bar and Grill, the food has garnered rave reviews. “The recipes come from the South Side of Chicago,” Ruzich said. “There is a lot of Eastern European dishes with Serbian sausage, as well as traditional appetizers, burgers, and sandwiches.”

R Bar and Grill, at 9521 Indianapolis Blvd. Suite C & D, also has a large back room for parties and events. “Our party room has become very popular,” Ruzich said. “It offers a place to host your event that’s a little out of the sports limelight, so you can have your own theme.”

There also is a covered patio out back.

Live music is featured on the weekends, with Bar Bingo and Trivia during the week. A bocce ball league plays in the back. “We try to offer a wide variety of activities to attract all of Northwest Indiana,” Ruzich said. “We get a lot of good comments, so I think what we’re doing is going over pretty well.”

Green Witch Juice Bar & Cafe

Verginiya Burgess and her sister, Tina, saw a need.

“We are from Europe, and we eat and drink differently than many Americans,” Burgess said. “In Europe, we eat a lot more plant-based foods, more herbs, more vegetables. We felt there was a great opportunity to share that with Highland and all of Northwest Indiana.”

Green Witch offers freshly squeezed juices, smoothies, a variety of teas and coffees, healthy salads and sandwiches. “A lot of people thought healthy didn’t include tasty,” Burgess said. “We delight in sharing the truth with everyone, that healthy food and drinks taste amazing when done right. And we do it right.”

At 2845 Highway Ave., Green Witch also serves homemade cookies and muffins, CBD cocktails, soups made from scratch, vegan and vegetarian options, and gluten-free products.

“Our menu is very diverse,” Burgess said. “We mix it up so that you can find different options during the week. We also offer vitamins and supplements so that you can enjoy your healthy lifestyle when you’re not here.”

So, who’s the Green Witch?

“The Green Witch is a naturalist and an herbalist, a wise woman who embraces the power of nature,” Burgess said. “She uses plants, flowers, oils, and herbs for healing.”