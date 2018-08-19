How Northwest Indiana can adapt to climate change

MICHIGAN CITY — Climate change is happening, so land use planners need to adapt accordingly, environmental activists were told.
Among the biggest impacts will be the arrival of climate refugees, said Katherine Moore Powell, climate change expert with the Field Museum. Planners need to prepare for the additional people moving in.
The Indiana Dunes is known for its ecological diversity. Plants and animals will migrate as a result of climate change, she said, but adaptation options can extend their stay.
Cathy Martin, program manager for Save the Dunes, and Moore Powell launched the first in a series of presentations on the Indiana Dunes climate change adaptation plan at last week’s Green Drinks program at Shoreline Brewery.
“We’re already adapting,” Moore Powell said. “Adaptation planning is just a more deliberate, mindful process.”
The plan examines vulnerabilities, to gauge the sense of urgency, and offers options for adapting to changing conditions.
“You adapt by finding a shady spot for your car,” Moore Powell said. Heat-sensitive plants can be protected by techniques like plantings nearby that create a microhabitat to protect them, she said.
Oak savannas are a popular feature of the Indiana Dunes. Prescribed fires are used to control the undergrowth.
As the climate changes, though, the intensity of fires will be affected. There will be different plants in the undergrowth, and the moisture content of the soil will be different. All that will need to be taken into account as seedlings are encouraged to grow.
Already, the Indiana Dunes region is seeing spring arrive earlier, days getting warmer, precipitation increasing 18 percent per century, and some species disappearing, according to the climate change adaptation plan.
In the future, the Indiana Dunes will see 29 to 36 more days between the last spring frost and first fall freeze, effectively adding a month to the growing season by 2050.
It will get hotter, too, with 33 to 45 more days above 90 degrees by 2050.
Winter and spring will get wetter, too, with a 14 to 22 percent increase in precipitation by 2050, along with a 23 percent increase in runoff by 2050.
There will be 24 to 36 fewer days of snow cover by 2050.
Lake Michigan will see less ice, which means an increase in shoreline erosion.
“It is an impact that is a real problem because you already have an issue,” Moore Powell said.
The presentation drew a record 67 attendees, with about 20 turned away because the room was already so crowded.
Martin encouraged others interested in hearing about the plan to contact her at the Save the Dunes office in Michigan City.