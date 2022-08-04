How to make the most of the Lake County Fair

CROWN POINT — The city of Crown Point is offering the following safety and road construction guidelines for those who will be attending the Lake County Fair from Friday through Aug. 14.

Crown Point Fire Rescue will be on-site providing first aid and emergency medical services.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department will be on-site providing traffic control and law enforcement services.

Roads

The intersection of Lake Street and Greenwood was slated to reopen Aug. 2. The signs and equipment will be moved. The roads will be swept and clear of debris.

There will not be any signage on Greenwood Avenue directing traffic this year.

There will be three digital traffic signs:

Greenwood Avenue, near main entrance: A sign will welcome visitors to the Lake County Fair and say additional parking is available at Crown Point High School

Main Street, south of Greenwood Avenue: A sign will direct visitors to additional parking at the high school

South of Walgreens: A sign tells drivers to turn right for additional parking at the high school

Parking

Overflow parking will be at Crown Point High School except for Aug. 10 through 12. Overflow parking will be at St. Matthias Church until 5 p.m. At 5 p.m., overflow parking will revert back to the high school.

Closures/restrictions

121st Avenue will be closed between Lake and Court streets to westbound traffic. No eastbound traffic is allowed on 121st Avenue. Traffic exiting the fair will go westbound on 121st.

No eastbound traffic will be permitted on Greenwood Avenue to keep traffic flowing and avoid backups in the square.

To eliminate bottlenecks and backup on the square, motorists will only be allowed to head south on Court Street.

Traffic control measures

Traffic will be allowed to enter the fairgrounds through gate No. 6.

Gate No. 3, directly south of the 4-H building, will only be open from 7 to 9 a.m. to let vendors into the fairgrounds. It will close after that.

Gate No. 5 near Ellendale will still be used for bus loading/unloading.

Lake County Sheriff’s Department officers will help direct school traffic between 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10 through Aug. 12.

Safety

Firearms and weapons are not permitted during the Lake County Fair.

Stay hydrated: The terrain of the Lake County Fair varies from other local fairs. There is a lot of uphill and downhill walking and not many buildings with air conditioning. Be sure to drink plenty of water before, during and after your visit to the fair.

Stay together: There is minimal phone service at the fairgrounds. Stay with your group or have a meeting plan in place in case you get separated from your group.

Take photos: Before coming to the fair, take a photo of your child in case he gets lost. With a current photo, public safety officials will be able to find your child quickly because they will know what your child was wearing before you got separated.

Stay vigilant: Be aware of your surroundings. Before attending the Lake County Fair, familiarize yourself with emergency shelters and exits and the layout of the fairgrounds.