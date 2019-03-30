SCHERERVILLE — Forever Young Sports Cards hosts Da Region Sports Cards and Collectibles Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Villa Cesare in Schererville.
Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull will be on hand to sign autographs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and former Bears quarterback Mike Tomczak will sign from noon to 2 p.m. There's a $40 charge for Hull's autograph and $25 for Tomczak's.
There will be prizes and giveaways as well and a special raffles for an autographed Jonathan Toews Blackhawks jersey. All proceeds benefit Hospice of the Calumet Area.
Prizes and giveaways will be available and also a special box breaking will take place live at the venue.
Mitch LaRock, CEO of Forever Young, considers the Sunday expo is a family event.
Villa Cesare is at 900 Eagle Ridge Drive, Schererville.