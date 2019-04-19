ST. JOHN — A three-hour trek to the Shrine of Christ's Passion is a long-time Good Friday tradition for the family of Maria Morales.
"It's because of our faith," Morales said simply while family members nodded their approval.
Morales and some 10 family members have been driving from their home in Seymour, Indiana, to St. John for the past four years to take part in the annual Stations of the Cross.
Their Good Friday drive to Northwest Indiana also included attending evening Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, also in St. John.
"We do the (Stations of the Cross) journey once by ourselves, then we do the journey again with Father Rocky," Morales said.
Father Rocky, also known as the Rev. Francis J. Hoffman, led on Friday afternoon a huge crowd of followers who walked, rode in provided golf carts or were pushed in wheelchairs around the Stations of the Cross.
"Help us relive those bitter hours," Hoffman said at the beginning of his narrative.
Hoffman, in his 10th year of leading the service and accompanied by a radio crew, mixed Scripture and lessons during each stop along the prayer trail.
In between Stations of the Cross stops, followers, led by Hoffman, recited the Lord's Prayer or sang songs including "Were You There When They Crucified My Lord?"
The Shrine of Christ’s Passion, 10630 Wicker Ave., includes among its highlights the interactive, half-mile prayer trail featuring the Stations of the Cross with 40 life-size bronze sculptures. Those who walk the trail on their own get to hear the voice of veteran Chicago broadcaster Bill Kurtis explaining the significance of each station.
On Good Friday, Hoffman did the honors himself.
The majority of those who walked the path with Hoffman came wearing heavy coats, stocking hats and gloves due to cold temperature and strong winds that greeted them.
Parents who pushed babies or toddlers in strollers wrapped blankets around their children to keep them warm.
"This is our latest Easter and coldest," said Paul Anderson, general manager for the shrine.
Anderson said despite the cold temperatures there were 15 cars parked at the Shrine when he arrived at 6:45 a.m.
"We open at 8 a.m.," Anderson said.
Anderson said an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people visit the Shrine over the Easter weekend with some 2,500-3,000 people walking the path with Hoffman.
"Easter Sunday will be big, especially if it is nice weather," Anderson said.
People travel to the Shrine from all over the Midwest including Minnesota, Kentucky, Ohio and Illinois, Anderson said.
The walk and narrative with Hoffman, executive director of Relevant Radio, was broadcast live across the airwaves and on Facebook, Anderson said.
"It was broadcast live all over the world," Anderson said.
Tom and Coleen McConnell traveled from Huntley, Illinois, to walk with Hoffman and take part in the Good Friday Stations of the Cross event.
Coleen McConnell said they had come to the Shrine 2½ years ago, but this was their first time walking with Father Rocky.
McConnell, who had recently returned to her Catholic teachings, said she found her previous experience at the Stations of Cross very moving.
"I bawled and cried. It's so beautiful," McConnell said.