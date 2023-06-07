Concrete restoration work on Interstate 65 in Lake County will move to its next phase on or after Saturday, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.

INDOT contractor Rieth Riley Construction will switch to the northbound lanes from the southbound lanes between U.S. 30 and Interstate 80/94 this weekend.

I-65 northbound will be reduced to two lanes between mile marker 256 and 259, with one lane using a left crossover express lane that will not have access to the exit ramp at Ridge Road. Southbound I-65 will have three lanes shifted to the right to make room for the northbound crossover lane.

There will be no access to I-65 northbound from U.S. 30, 61st Avenue or Ridge Road during this phase, with all ramps from those roadways to I-65 northbound closed. The restrictions and closures will be in place through late June.

The ramp from U.S. 231 to northbound I-65 is also closed for a separate contract through late August, INDOT said, leaving 109th Avenue and I-80/94 as the only access points to northbound I-65 in central Lake County. Motorists are encouraged to use Broadway as an alternative north-south route.

INDOT expects I-65 northbound to be returned to three lanes and expects the ramps from U.S. 30 and 61st Avenue to northbound I-65 to reopen when this phase is complete in late June. The ramp from Ridge Road to I-65 northbound will remain closed through the duration of work on northbound I-65, which will be ongoing through late October.

Motorists should expect delays during peak times, INDOT said. Work schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.