I-65 lane and ramp closures to begin Tuesday evening, state says

Lane and ramp closures and changes in traffic patterns will kick off Tuesday evening as part of ongoing construction along Interstate 65 between U.S. 30 and Interstate 80/94, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Overnight lane closures will begin Tuesday and by Friday, three lanes of traffic will be open, but shifted to make room for the work zone, INDOT said.

"Motorists should follow lane markings carefully through these traffic shifts," according to the state.

The ramps from southbound I-65 to Ridge Road and from Ridge Road to northbound I-65 will be closed through early September, INDOT said.

"Motorists should follow the marked detours, which will utilize I-80/94, State Road 53/Broadway and 61st Ave.," the state says.

The overnight lane closures and changing traffic patterns are expected to continue through the fall.

The work includes concrete pavement restoration along I-65 from U.S. 30 to I-80/94, as well as bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance projects on I-65 at 53rd Avenue and 37th Avenue/Ridge Rd, according to INDOT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.