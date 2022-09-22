 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I-65 ramp closures announced for concrete restoration

road construction stock photo

Ongoing concrete restoration work on Interstate 65 will require several ramp closures in Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.

On or after Thursday, the following ramps will be closed:

• eastbound and westbound U.S. 30 ramps to northbound I-65

• eastbound and westbound 61st Avenue ramps to northbound I-65

• northbound I-65 off ramp to Ridge Road.

Work is expected to last into mid-October, according to INDOT.

A new eczema treatment for children shows promise

