Concrete restoration work on Interstate 80/94 will move to the section between Interstate 65 and Cline Avenue early next week, the Indiana Department of Transportation has announced.

The contractor for the project, Superior Construction, will use overnight lane closures on westbound I-80/94 between mile marker 12 and 5 the evening of June 16-17 to do pavement marking work, and the evenings of June 19-20 and June 20-21 to change the traffic configuration.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns overnight and delays due to the lane closures, INDOT said.

Then, on or after the morning of June 21, work will be set to begin in the right driving lane and outside shoulder, with westbound traffic shifted to the left. Eastbound traffic will remain unchanged.

Overnight lane closures will also occur on I-80/94 eastbound and westbound over the next two weeks between I-65 and the Illinois state line for Automatic Traffic Recorder tie-in work.

Motorists should expect delays during peak times, INDOT said.

The schedules are weather dependent and subject to change. Concrete restoration work will be ongoing in the area through late fall, INDOT said.