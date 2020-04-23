'I didn't know how to fight it,' NWI woman says of battle with COVID-19

"It was just as awful as everyone says it is," Gonzalez said of the test that she had to endure twice.

She then spent five days in the hospital without her loved ones able to visit because of the contagious nature of the illness. She did not even want them to see how sick she was or how she struggled against the virus.

When it was time to go back home, Gonzalez said she was still on oxygen and full of fear of what she had gone through.

"My biggest fear coming home was not being able to breathe anymore," she said.

Gonzalez said she is still recovering just more than four weeks after those initial symptoms arose.

"Every once in a while, if I have a long conversation, I get winded," she said.

Gonzalez hopes that in sharing her story, she can help others seek the help they need if symptoms arise and to seek it early, despite the many obstacles that this highly contagious virus has thrown up in the usual course of health care.

"Know your body," Gonzalez said. "Don’t let someone else tell you what you know isn’t right. Fight for yourself."

She voiced appreciation for all the first responders who helped her and others.