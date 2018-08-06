Earlier this year St. John the Evangelist School's girls group, "I Live My Faith," organized a plastic bottle cap collection to benefit the Caps for Chemo program. Through this program plastic bottle caps were collected and exchanged for money from plastic recycling companies in southern Indiana.
Money from the program was then donated to children undergoing chemotherapy treatments to help pay for expensive medical care.
According to Ella Shafer, a member of the I Live My Faith group, they decided to participate in this community service project because, "our classmate Andrew Bisaga was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer and we wanted to do something in his honor."
When the Caps for Chemotherapy program ended the I Live My Faith group regrouped efforts and saved enough caps to earn a bench through the Lake County Solid Waste Management District (LCSWMD). This bench is displayed in the playground and is dedicated to Andrew and all children battling cancer. The I Live My Faith group is an award given to girls in second through fifth grade that fulfill a number of sacraments, service projects and prayer that bring them closer to their faith.