A mix of snow and freezing rain overnight to Wednesday morning is expected to make for a slick start-of-the-day commute.
The snow is predicted to start a little after midnight and turn into freezing rain and drizzle that will last until mid to late Wednesday morning, meteorologists at the National Weather Service station in Romeoville, Illinois, said. Accumulation is expected to be an inch or less.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for 3 a.m. to noon Wednesday for Lake and Porter counties for hazardous road conditions, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will remain below 31 degrees for most of the morning, causing precipitation to stick to roads and freeze. Morning and afternoon commuters should be cautious of slick roads.