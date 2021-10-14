IDEM finds U.S. Steel Midwest violated permit, refers steelmaker for enforcement

PORTAGE — Indiana Department of Environmental Management inspectors determined U.S. Steel Midwest violated its wastewater permit Sept. 26 when it discharged wastewater containing elevated levels of iron.

The department said in an inspection report released Wednesday it was referring the violation to its Office of Water Quality Enforcement Section, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Justice for "appropriate action."

In a separate letter from U.S. Steel to IDEM, the company said an oily sheen discharged into the Burns Waterway on Oct. 7 might have been caused by "reduced removal efficiency at the pretreatment plant due to low water flows."

The company said low water flows were caused by operations outages at the steel finishing plant and dewatering activities at its "oily waste pad."

The Oct. 7 discharge did not harm human health, aquatic life or wildlife, the company said.

The Portage facility is investigating how to improve capabilities of its pretreatment plant in accordance with an agreed order adopted by IDEM in May, which included a $950,000 civil penalty for wastewater permit violations from November 2018 to December 2020.