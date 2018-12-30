Try 1 month for 99¢
GARY — Indiana State Police and the Lake County coroner's office are investigating the death Saturday night of an Illinois woman following what appeared to be a minor car crash on Interstate 80/94.

The coroner's office identified the victim as Rosey Duncan, 62, of Mendota, in north central Illinois.

Police said her vehicle was eastbound on the highway when it crashed into the concrete median wall about one mile west of Grant Street in Gary.

Police said Duncan was alive and did not appear to be seriously injured by the impact when a trooper and Gary Fire Department emergency workers arrived.

The coroner's office said she was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where she was pronounced dead at 7:55 p.m. The cause of her death is yet to be determined.

