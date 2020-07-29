Improvements to 93rd Avenue underway in Merrillville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — Work continues to enhance the 93rd Avenue corridor in Merrillville.

The project calls for several enhancements, including resurfacing the road between Taft and Mississippi streets.

“The whole stretch of 93rd Avenue,” Town Council President Rick Bella said.

The corridor also will receive ADA ramp updates, the replacement of broken sidewalks and turn lane improvements.

Bella said the intention is to keep 93rd Avenue open to traffic throughout the project, which could be finished in September.

“There will be some lane closures here and there,” Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steven King said. “The road will be open the whole time, but expect minor delays.”

King said crews are in the midst of pouring curb and gutter as well as completing the sidewalk enhancements.

He said the plan is for workers to start grinding the existing road by the middle of August. The focus will then move to paving the street, and that work could be finished by the end of August.