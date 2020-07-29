Improvements to 93rd Avenue underway in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Work continues to enhance the 93rd Avenue corridor in Merrillville.
The project calls for several enhancements, including resurfacing the road between Taft and Mississippi streets.
“The whole stretch of 93rd Avenue,” Town Council President Rick Bella said.
The corridor also will receive ADA ramp updates, the replacement of broken sidewalks and turn lane improvements.
Bella said the intention is to keep 93rd Avenue open to traffic throughout the project, which could be finished in September.
“There will be some lane closures here and there,” Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steven King said. “The road will be open the whole time, but expect minor delays.”
King said crews are in the midst of pouring curb and gutter as well as completing the sidewalk enhancements.
He said the plan is for workers to start grinding the existing road by the middle of August. The focus will then move to paving the street, and that work could be finished by the end of August.
That will be followed by final improvements, including road striping. Bella has indicated he is interested in adding a beautification aspect to the end of the project. The creation of planters or installing hanging baskets are among ideas to enhance the aesthetics there.
King said the entire project could be completed by the middle of September.
Work recently resumed in the construction site. King said there was a minor scheduling delay.
To help keep that area safe for road work, Merrillville and Crown Point police are monitoring the site to slow traffic on the street that borders the two municipalities, King said.
The 93rd Avenue project is expected to cost more than $1 million. Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said the town will use dollars from the Broadway and Mississippi Street tax increment financing districts to fund it.
