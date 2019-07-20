1 in critical condition after boat crash on Lake Michigan

HAMMOND — One person was in critical condition at a Chicago hospital after two vessels collided Friday night on Lake Michigan, northwest of the Hammond Marina, police said.
One of the operators was thrown into the water during the crash, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation police.
The operator was retrieved and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The operator was in critical condition, police said Saturday.
The names of the two operators and information about their vessels were being withheld pending notification of family and further investigation, police said.
The Hammond Police Department, Fire Department, Lake County sheriff's Marine Unit and U.S. Coast Guard assisted, conservation police said.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.