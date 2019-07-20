{{featured_button_text}}
1 in critical condition after boat crash on Lake Michigan

Boats dock at the Hammond Marina. Two boats collided on Lake Michigan, just northwest of the marina, late Friday, throwing one operator into the water. The person was retrieved and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

HAMMOND — One person was in critical condition at a Chicago hospital after two vessels collided Friday night on Lake Michigan, northwest of the Hammond Marina, police said.

One of the operators was thrown into the water during the crash, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation police.

The operator was retrieved and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The operator was in critical condition, police said Saturday.

The names of the two operators and information about their vessels were being withheld pending notification of family and further investigation, police said.

The Hammond Police Department, Fire Department, Lake County sheriff's Marine Unit and U.S. Coast Guard assisted, conservation police said.

