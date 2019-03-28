HAMMOND — In Hammond, it’s all about balancing quality of life with job creation.
Last year brought the opening of the $18 million Sportsplex and Community Center, massive makeovers to some of the city’s most beloved parks, and multimillion-dollar investments from small and big businesses.
And it’s all in an effort to make Hammond more attractive to not only its residents but companies and job seekers who live across state lines, city leaders say.
“Quality of life is so important. When people in and around Hammond drive through and see the improvements we’ve made, the new companies, the parks, it really gives them a sense of place,” said Anne Anderson, the city's economic development director. “They think ‘Hey, look at what’s happening in Hammond.’ It makes people slow down and take another look.”
Across the U.S., millennials are increasingly choosing where to live based on a town or city’s recreational amenities, according to Hammond Parks and Recreation Administrator Mark Heintz.
“And then they find the job. It’s about quality of life, loving their lifestyle, and that's what we are recognizing here,” Heintz said.
An $8.7 million bond issue has made improvements at Pulaski, Edison, Martin Luther King and Hessville parks possible, he said. That, coupled with renovations at the Pavilion at Wolf Lake, where the insanely popular Festival of the Lakes draws thousands annually, makes Hammond a destination for people across the state line, he said.
“We pull people from Illinois to say look at how close you are to downtown Chicago. You go to the Pavilion at Wolf Lake, and it’s about 20 minutes to downtown. Someone who lives in Naperville who commutes to downtown has a solid hour, if not more. It’s like wait a minute, folks, look at what you’re missing,” Heintz said.
Anderson said Hammond is also focusing on expanding the city’s tax base and job opportunities by bringing to fruition projects like the $40 million Digital Crossroads data center, the $30 million Lear Corp. facility, and the $46 million commercial investments made at the city’s Oxbow landing site.
Anderson said the mayor is counting on the $18 million Sportsplex — built on the site of the former Woodmar Mall on Indianapolis Boulevard — to foster more development in south Hammond.
The nearby former Carson’s building is set for demolition in May.
“We’re contacting developers from all over the Midwest area because the potential of what could go there could also be a great game changer. People coming to the Sportsplex, they’re going to have more options. More options to shop, eat and maybe even a hotel,” Anderson said.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the planned 105,000-square-foot data center on Lake Michigan was exciting news for the city last year.
The developers originally eyed downtown Chicago, McDermott said, but learned of Hammond through the city’s unsuccessful pitch for the widely coveted Amazon second corporate headquarters.
“And what they discovered was we were only 20 miles away and in a low tax environment,” McDermott said.
McDermott said the city is all about giving residents the quality of life they deserve, but also the jobs they need.
“I’m a big believer in jobs. I could build bike trails all day long. We can improve parks. We can do all these things, but without jobs, you can’t pay your mortgage or put food on the table,” he said. “None of it matters.”