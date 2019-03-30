CROWN POINT — It wasn’t a typical car show.
The inaugural Crown Point Concours Car Show and Blues Party attracted 35 cars that are seldom seen on the road.
Tim Brunton, of Valparaiso, said he was well aware many of the cars on display are primarily kept in garages because they are prized possessions in collections.
“There’s a lot of cool stuff,” Brunton said of the show in the Industrial Building at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
He said he’s a fan of muscle cars, and he was happy to see some at the event. Brunton also was well-pleased to check out the other types of vehicles that included hot rods, dragsters and restored vintage cars.
“There’s a car for everyone here,” Brunton said.
The prestigious and upscale vehicles at Saturday’s show were personally selected by Dr. Mark Van Buskirk, who hosted the event with Leslie Bailey, of Indiana Beverage.
The cars on display included the event’s four featured automobiles, a 1928 Rolls-Royce, a 1915 Packard pace car, a 1934 Packard and a 1936 Bugatti.
Spectators crowded around the featured cars and other vehicles, checking them inside and out. Many pulled out their phones to sang a few pictures.
Van Buskirk is no stranger to hosting car shows. For the last two decades, he’s organized small events.
Bailey said Saturday’s program took on more of a party atmosphere by combining the “fantastic cars from private collections" with live blues music, beer and barbecue food.
“It’s unique,” car collector Matt Lake said of the Concours.
Lake, who has been involved in dozens of car projects, said he and other car lovers have been itching to get out of their homes after a long winter, and the Concours was exactly what they needed.
Lake, the executive director of Merrillville’s Stormwater Utility, said he has visited many car cruises and shows in the area. Those events typically bring out the same vehicles, but the Concours was different.
“A lot of variety,” he said of the cars featured Saturday.
Although car enthusiasts flocked to the Crown Point Concours, it wasn’t necessary to be a car lover to enjoy the event.
Dave Komasan said the Concours was the first car show he attended.
“I’m not a car guy,” he said.
He said he decided to head out to the car show with some friends, and he’s happy he did it.
As he looked at the cars, he wondered how they drove right after they were built.
“I enjoyed them for their beauty,” he said of the automobiles on display.