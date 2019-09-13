GARY — The city's presumed next mayor, Jerome Prince, is hosting his final "Can We Talk?" community outreach meeting Friday.
The forum is set for 6-8 p.m. Friday at Goodwill's new 105,000-square-foot campus, 4610 W. Ridge Road.
Prince and his supporters have said the forum is a place for the public to come out, ask questions and get feedback from Prince.
Prince, who is currently Lake County's elected assessor, defeated two-term Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson in the May Democratic primary.
Prince is running unopposed in the November general election.