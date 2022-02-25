Increased Lake County patrols set to nab dangerous drivers

Police will be targeting dangerous and aggressive drivers with increased patrols in an initiative to lower the amount of fatal and injury-causing wrecks in the area.

The Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership, along with several other law enforcement agencies throughout the state, are increasing patrols from February to March, according to a news release.

The Gary Police Department also announced they will have extra officers patrolling at this time focusing on speeding, improper lane changes and other unsafe driving behaviors.

The enforcement campaign will begin Friday through March 21.

Gary Police Department Lt. Dawn Westerfield said there have been 351 crashes in Gary so far in 2022.

In those crashes, three people have died and a total of 56 people have suffered injuries. In 114 of the crashes, speeding or disregarding a traffic signal have been the primary cause of the crash.

"The safety initiative is designed to reduce crashes and traffic fatalities and to promote safe driving around St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA Tournament," a news release said. "It also comes at a time when roadway deaths continue to climb across the state and nation."

Police will be on the lookout for aggressive driving violations and intoxicated drivers. The increased patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

According to data from ICJI, 941 people died in fatal crashes last year in Indiana. That's the highest number of traffic fatalities recorded since 2005.

Alcohol and drug impairment, distracted driving, speeding and not wearing seat belts are some of the leading causes behind the rise in fatalities, police said.

“So far this year, fatal crashes in Indiana have claimed the lives of 2 1/2 people every day on average with over 100 lives lost already," said Devon McDonald, ICJI executive director. "It’s going to take an all‐hands‐on‐deck approach to turn this around.”

Failing to yield the right of way is one of the leading causes of wrecks that lead to injuries and deaths, according to the LCTSP. Aggressive driving violations such as unsafe lane movements and following too closely are additional common causes of wrecks.

