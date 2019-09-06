PORTAGE — Indiana American Water shut down its Ogden Dunes intake as a precaution Friday after U.S. Steel notified it for the second time in less than three weeks that it has released oil from its Midwest Plant into a Lake Michigan tributary, officials said.
U.S. Steel said it detected a "light, intermittent oil sheen" Friday afternoon at one of the outfalls at its Portage plant but had not yet determined the source.
The company said it took steps to contain the oil and was working with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to investigate.
An IDEM spokesman confirmed U.S. Steel notified the department by phone Friday of the discharge. IDEM emergency response staff responded to the scene, and the spill was contained, he said.
U.S. Steel told IDEM it would be making notifications to the National Response Center and downstream users, the spokesman said.
U.S. Steel said it notified IDEM, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the National Response Center, the National Park Service and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Bruce Rowe, spokesman for Indiana Dunes National Park, said the park service had staff on scene to assess the situation and coordinate with other agencies.
"Our staff reports that there is no visible sheen from our Portage Lakefront location, but we don't have enough information to make any other comment at this time," Rowe said.
U.S. Steel previously reported Aug. 20 it had identified a discoloration at one of the outfalls at the Midwest Plant, but that the situation had been resolved and "did not result in any risk of harm to the public or the environment."
The same day, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said it responded to an oil release at the U.S. Steel facility and also was investigating an oil sheen in ArcelorMittals' discharge into Burns Harbor.
The discharge Friday from U.S. Steel was the latest in a series of releases of oil, cyanide and ammonia from the U.S. Steel Midwest Plant and ArcelorMittal at Burns Harbor.
Indiana American Water shut down its Ogden Dunes intake during the Aug. 20 spills. During several previous days, Indiana American reduced flow to the facility because ArcelorMittal released higher-than-permitted levels of cyanide and ammonia into the east branch of the Little Calumet River.
That spill resulted in the death of some 3,000 fish, beach closures, disruptions in business and recreation, and the threat of a group lawsuit.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources was first notified of a distressed fish in the east arm of the Little Calumet on Aug. 12, IDEM said. IDEM and DNR received additional reports of dead fish Aug. 13, and sent a team to investigate Aug. 14.
On Aug. 15, ArcelorMittal notified IDEM it had released more than its daily limit of cyanide, IDEM said.
ArcelorMittal took responsibility for the spill and said sampling at 15 locations along the Little Calumet near its plant found "zero to barely detectable traces of ammonia and cyanide" as of Aug. 18.
The company blamed the release on a failure in its blast furnace closed water pumping station. The station went down the morning of Aug. 11 and was put back in service Aug. 12 after repairs were made, according to documents.