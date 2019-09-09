PORTAGE — Indiana American Water's Ogden Dunes intake remained shut down Monday as a precaution following reports of an oil sheen near an outfall at the U.S. Steel Midwest Plant, a spokesman said.
The water company was waiting on sampling results expected Tuesday before placing the facility back in service, spokesman Joseph Loughmiller said.
Indiana American shut down the water intake Friday after U.S. Steel said it detected a "light, intermittent oil sheen" at one of the outfalls at its Portage plant.
U.S. Steel spokeswoman Meghan Cox said Monday that the sheen Friday was stopped by that evening.
Indiana American Water's Northwest Indiana District provides service to about 80,000 customers in Gary, Hobart, Merrillville, Chesterton, Burns Harbor, Portage, Porter, South Haven, Winfield, Shorewood Forest and White Oaks, a conservancy district in Porter County. The company also supplies water to Schererville, Crown Point, New Chicago and Ogden Dunes through wholesale contracts.
The company said its second water treatment plant in Gary remains in service and is able to provide an adequate supply for customers throughout Northwest Indiana.
The sheen Friday marked the second time since Aug. 20 that U.S. Steel reported a problem with water from an outfall at its Midwest Plant.
In both instances, U.S. Steel worked with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Cox said.
The company previously reported it detected "discoloration" Aug. 20. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management said the same day it was responding to an oil release at U.S. Steel's facility and an oil sheen in ArcelorMittal's discharge into Burns Harbor.
The company said sampling Aug. 20 did not detect hexavalent chromium, and the incident resulted in no violations of its permit.
U.S. Steel has said it currently is operating under a proposed consent decree reached after it spilled nearly 300 pounds of hexavalent chromium — or 584 times the daily maximum limit allowed under state permitting laws — into the Burns Waterway in April 2017.
The Surfrider Foundation and Chicago sued U.S. Steel in January 2018 for the April 2017 spill and other Clean Water Act violations. The proposed consent decree was announced months after the lawsuits were filed.
A U.S. District Court judge in Hammond granted Surfrider Foundation and Chicago's request earlier this year to intervene in the government's consent decree case.
The consent decree has not yet been finalized, and the lawsuits remain pending.